Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.5% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 81,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 173,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,846 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESG Planning boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. ESG Planning now owns 13,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $182.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.90 and a 12-month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

