Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 20.5% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $101,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $182.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.66 and a 200 day moving average of $183.68. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.90 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

