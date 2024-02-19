Archer Aviation (ACHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE:ACHR opened at $5.24 on Monday. Archer Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,926,358 shares in the company, valued at $164,765,512.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,059,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,746 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 31.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,250 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 280.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,191,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 879,016 shares during the period. 45.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

