Archer Aviation (ACHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE:ACHR opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.51. Archer Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,926,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,765,512.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 32,182.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 145,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 144,823 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 80,448 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 477.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 292,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 241,484 shares during the period. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.