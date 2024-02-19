Archrock (AROC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) will post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Archrock to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Archrock Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $17.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. Archrock has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 124.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AROC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.