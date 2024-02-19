Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of RCUS opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $382,212.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $382,212.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 15,238,095 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $319,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,283,604. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $562,421 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCUS. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

