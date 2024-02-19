Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 251,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after buying an additional 162,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after buying an additional 118,414 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 62.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,145,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after buying an additional 439,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after buying an additional 30,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRE opened at $8.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.02 million, a P/E ratio of 141.02 and a beta of 1.48. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 21.43, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

