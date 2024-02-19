Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $11,299,170.12 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total value of $11,299,170.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,245,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,004,636.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R. Kipp Deveer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $10,906,154.25.

Shares of ARES opened at $134.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $71.36 and a 1 year high of $139.48.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,113,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $205,499,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,866 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,682,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,083,000 after acquiring an additional 857,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARES. Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.45.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

