Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.60.
AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.
AIZ opened at $173.72 on Monday. Assurant has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $179.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Assurant declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.
Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.
