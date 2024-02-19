Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.60.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Assurant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Assurant by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AIZ opened at $173.72 on Monday. Assurant has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $179.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

