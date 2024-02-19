AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $715,198,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after buying an additional 5,617,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $64.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $199.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

