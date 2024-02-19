AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,879,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882,653 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.16% of AstraZeneca worth $330,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $715,198,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $64.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.40.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 47.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

