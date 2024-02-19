Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Atkore were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Atkore by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATKR opened at $144.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.18. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.14 and a 52 week high of $165.69.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

