ATN International (ATNI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect ATN International to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATN International Stock Down 0.7 %

ATN International stock opened at $38.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.04 million, a PE ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 0.40. ATN International has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69.

ATN International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

Institutional Trading of ATN International

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 60.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATN International during the first quarter worth $247,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ATN International by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ATN International by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

