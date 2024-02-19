ATN International (ATNI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect ATN International to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ATN International stock opened at $38.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.04 million, a PE ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 0.40. ATN International has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.
ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.
