Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires New Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter worth about $698,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Stock Down 0.3 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July stock opened at $43.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $440.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

