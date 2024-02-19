Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $313,000 in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Endava by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Endava in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Endava by 369.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 194.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava stock opened at $67.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $82.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Endava from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Endava from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

