Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $305,000 Investment in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of JOYY by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JOYY by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of JOYY by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of JOYY by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 462,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 206,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $33.14 on Monday. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.39.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. JOYY had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $567.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YY. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

