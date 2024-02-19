Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 138 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after buying an additional 130,880 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,170,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,492,000 after buying an additional 321,632 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,396,000 after buying an additional 896,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 386,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,811,000 after purchasing an additional 359,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Shares of TTWO opened at $153.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.92 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

