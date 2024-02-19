Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 969 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $329.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.20.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

