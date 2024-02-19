Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,787,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,478,000 after purchasing an additional 787,201 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 38.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,974,000 after purchasing an additional 643,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 43.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,007,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,026,000 after purchasing an additional 307,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $208.83 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $211.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Company Profile



Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

