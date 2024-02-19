Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.19% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBWP. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 56,517.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 14,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Performance

KBWP opened at $101.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.02. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a one year low of $78.16 and a one year high of $102.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.4373 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.