Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of AWX opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.78. Avalon has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

