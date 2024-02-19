Aviva PLC Buys 22,650 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Paylocity worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,594,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $177.39 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $139.40 and a one year high of $230.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.98 and its 200-day moving average is $174.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,023 shares of company stock worth $4,547,235 over the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

