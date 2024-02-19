Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

ACLS stock opened at $116.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.07. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.28 and a one year high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

