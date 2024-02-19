Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Holdings Raised by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.36.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,068,037.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,068,037.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $629,825.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,841,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,910 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock opened at $269.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.21. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $274.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

