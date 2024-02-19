B. Riley Cuts Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target to $223.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $232.00 to $223.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $23.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE ARCH opened at $159.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.71. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $187.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.03 and its 200 day moving average is $156.95.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $23.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 32.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $45,802.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,564.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $45,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,564.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $2,410,809. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

