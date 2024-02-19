B2Gold (BTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect B2Gold to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.
B2Gold Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of BTO stock opened at C$3.38 on Monday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.87. The stock has a market cap of C$4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
B2Gold Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on B2Gold
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than B2Gold
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.