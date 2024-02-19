B2Gold (BTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect B2Gold to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

B2Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$3.38 on Monday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.87. The stock has a market cap of C$4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTO. TD Securities dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.49.

View Our Latest Research Report on B2Gold

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.