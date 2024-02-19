Balentine LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 9,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 105,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $432.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $432.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.06, for a total transaction of $469,518.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,669.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,206 shares of company stock worth $30,707,174. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

