Balentine LLC Acquires New Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 130.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ES opened at $58.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.24. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -214.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.