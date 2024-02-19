Balentine LLC Acquires New Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $152.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $158.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,444,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,460,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,488,607 shares of company stock valued at $206,407,261. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

