Balentine LLC Boosts Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Balentine LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,423,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,147,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,143,000 after buying an additional 195,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,859,057,000 after buying an additional 206,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $81.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

