Balentine LLC Boosts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. HSBC began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $197.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $198.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

