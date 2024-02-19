Balentine LLC Boosts Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in KT by 57.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 189,661 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of KT by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of KT by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of KT by 19.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of KT by 259.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares during the period. 20.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $14.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Further Reading

