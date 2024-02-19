Balentine LLC Buys 186 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $68.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average is $64.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

