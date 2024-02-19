Balentine LLC Buys 456 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,411,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,776,000 after purchasing an additional 381,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,784,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $146.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.80. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $260.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.59, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.96.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

