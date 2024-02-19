Balentine LLC Buys 658 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JHX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2,363.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,161,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,292,000 after purchasing an additional 99,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 45,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 60,336 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. James Hardie Industries plc has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $978.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

