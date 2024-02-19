Balentine LLC Buys 935 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $176.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $112.57 and a 52-week high of $181.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.60.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

