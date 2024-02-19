Balentine LLC Cuts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $267.24 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.55.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

