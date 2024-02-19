Balentine LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $78.07 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

