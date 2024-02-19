Balentine LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Balentine LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 27.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 38.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,078,000 after buying an additional 75,733 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $173.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $175.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.47. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

