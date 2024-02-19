Balentine LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $149.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.61 and a 200-day moving average of $124.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $150.66.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

