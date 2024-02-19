Balentine LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Balentine LLC lessened its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock opened at $57.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

