Balentine LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $64.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $81.32. The firm has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

