Balentine LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Balentine LLC raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $108.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $141.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.33.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

