Balentine LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Balentine LLC cut its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,089,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,375 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth $1,734,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 101,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 20,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.19.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

