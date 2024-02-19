Balentine LLC Has $312,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,077 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 151,525 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 251,237 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $495,407,000 after purchasing an additional 289,071 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,296,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.
eBay Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28.
In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About eBay
eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
