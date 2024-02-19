Balentine LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Balentine LLC decreased its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRH. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,806,000. Armor Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,851,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 235,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after acquiring an additional 193,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,856,000 after acquiring an additional 80,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Up 1.9 %

CRH stock opened at $77.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH plc has a one year low of $46.06 and a one year high of $77.96.

CRH Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. DA Davidson began coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

