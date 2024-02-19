Balentine LLC Has $330,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Balentine LLC cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 137.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $64.27 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.40.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.40%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

