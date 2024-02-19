Balentine LLC Has $343,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Balentine LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 58.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 397,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after buying an additional 146,463 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,974 shares of company stock worth $123,226 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.79 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

