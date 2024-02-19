Balentine LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Balentine LLC reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,149,000 after purchasing an additional 93,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,517,000 after purchasing an additional 357,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

CLX opened at $151.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.77.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

