Balentine LLC Has $351,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,578 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,275,000 after purchasing an additional 495,285 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,471,000 after purchasing an additional 464,536 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 953,929.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,717,000 after purchasing an additional 448,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 436,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $165,219,000 after purchasing an additional 423,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $449.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

